Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Ajay Devgn Starrer Set To Surpass Sky Force, Sikandar Biz On Sunday

Raid Box Office Collection Day 10: Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 continues to perform well at the box office. The film has already crossed the ₹100 crore mark, becoming the 4th Bollywood film this year to reach the milestone and is minting decent numbers in its second weekend as well.

Raid 2 stars Ajay Devgn as IRS officer | Image: X

Raid 2 set to surpass Sikandar, Sky Force at the box office

Raid 2 will surpass Salman Khan's Sikandar (₹110 crore) and Akshay Kumar's Sky Force (₹112.75 crore) to become the second highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 on Sunday (May 11). On its second Saturday, the collections of the film were healthy. It minted ₹8 crore to take its 10-day total to ₹108.75 crore. As its second weekend winds up, it will become the second highest Bollywood grosser of 2025 so far, only behind Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava.

Also read:

Raid 2 released on Labour Day (May 1) alongside popular South titles like Nani starrer HIT: The Third Case and Suriya's Retro. However, Ajay's film has cruised ahead with a big margin.

Raid to stream on Netflix