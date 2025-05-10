Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Ajay Devgn Starrer Set To Surpass Sky Force, Sikandar Biz On Sunday

Updated May 10th 2025, 23:22 IST
Raid Box Office Collection Day 10: Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 continues to perform well at the box office. The film has already crossed the ₹100 crore mark, becoming the 4th Bollywood film this year to reach the milestone and is minting decent numbers in its second weekend as well.
Raid 2 will surpass Salman Khan's Sikandar (₹110 crore) and Akshay Kumar's Sky Force (₹112.75 crore) to become the second highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 on Sunday (May 11). On its second Saturday, the collections of the film were healthy. It minted ₹8 crore to take its 10-day total to ₹108.75 crore. As its second weekend winds up, it will become the second highest Bollywood grosser of 2025 so far, only behind Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava.
Raid 2 released on Labour Day (May 1) alongside popular South titles like Nani starrer HIT: The Third Case and Suriya's Retro. However, Ajay's film has cruised ahead with a big margin.
Raid 2 is a sequel to the 2018 film Raid, which featured Ajay Devgn in the role of IRS officer Amay Patnaik. It was also directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who has helmed the sequel. Also starring Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor, the film released in theatres on May 1. Netflix has acquired the streaming rights to the film, with its OTT premiere expected in late June or early July 2025. This ensures that the movie will adhere to its standard 60-day theatrical release window, followed by Hindi films.
