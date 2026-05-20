Amitabh Bachchan Health Update: 83-year-old Actor Visited Hospital For Routine Checkup, Sources Confirm After Reports Leave Fans Worried
Fans, well-wishers and social media users panicked when the news of Amitabh Bachchan being hospitalised surfaced in the wee hours of Wednesday. However, fresh reports claim that the 83-year-old legendary actor only visited the hospital for his monthly routine checkup.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reports of Amitabh Bachchan being admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital surfaced in the wee hours of Wednesday. Without any information about the reason for the hospitalisation and no official confirmation about the same, social media users, fans, and well-wishers of the 83-year-old cinema legend shared their concerns. However, sources well-connected to Amitabh Bachchan have confirmed that he is healthy and there is no cause for worry.
Amitabh Bachchan is not hospitalised!
On May 19, journalist Vickey Lalwani shared a report of Amitabh Bachchan being in the hospital since May 16. While his report suggested that the actor went in only for a routine checkup, it triggered panic among the fans of the actor. Now, well-placed sources have informed PTI that Big B is well and visited the hospital for his routine monthly checkup.
The insider in the know specified that Amitabh Bachchan visited the Nanavati hospital last week, but returned home the same day. The publication also suggested that the actor visit the hospital every month for his checkup. Fans of the actor are still waiting for an official confirmation from the actor himself on his well-being.
Amitabh Bachchan's Sunday darshan visuals, social media updates go viral
While reports suggested that Amitabh Bachchan had been in the hospital since last weekend, the icon star was seen attending the 'Sunday Darshan' at his residence in Mumbai. As a part of his weekly ritual, the Kalki 2898AD actor greets his fans and obliges them with pictures and videos from his home every Sunday. His family members also join him sometimes.
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Amid the reports of his hopsitalisation, the veteran actor also continued his active social media presence. Amitabh Bachchan, who is a regular on his Tumblr blog, kept his fans engaged with a short poem on it in his recent post. He also took to X (formerly Twitter) to make his daily post. All this signals towards the 83-year-old actor being in good health and high spirits, dismissing any cause of worry among fans.
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