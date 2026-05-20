Amitabh Bachchan Health Update: 83-year-old Actor Visited Hospital For Routine Checkup, Sources Confirm After Reports Leave Fans Worried

Reports of Amitabh Bachchan being admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital surfaced in the wee hours of Wednesday. Without any information about the reason for the hospitalisation and no official confirmation about the same, social media users, fans, and well-wishers of the 83-year-old cinema legend shared their concerns. However, sources well-connected to Amitabh Bachchan have confirmed that he is healthy and there is no cause for worry.

Amitabh Bachchan is not hospitalised!

On May 19, journalist Vickey Lalwani shared a report of Amitabh Bachchan being in the hospital since May 16. While his report suggested that the actor went in only for a routine checkup, it triggered panic among the fans of the actor. Now, well-placed sources have informed PTI that Big B is well and visited the hospital for his routine monthly checkup.

The insider in the know specified that Amitabh Bachchan visited the Nanavati hospital last week, but returned home the same day. The publication also suggested that the actor visit the hospital every month for his checkup. Fans of the actor are still waiting for an official confirmation from the actor himself on his well-being.

Amitabh Bachchan's Sunday darshan visuals, social media updates go viral

While reports suggested that Amitabh Bachchan had been in the hospital since last weekend, the icon star was seen attending the 'Sunday Darshan' at his residence in Mumbai. As a part of his weekly ritual, the Kalki 2898AD actor greets his fans and obliges them with pictures and videos from his home every Sunday. His family members also join him sometimes.



Also Read: Bachchan Hospitalised In Lilavati Hospital? Star Drops Cryptic Post

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