Amitabh Bachchan Hospitalised In Lilavati Hospital? Octogenarian Drops A Cryptic Post

Amitabh Bachchan has been hospitalised in Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai, since May 16. The news was claimed by Vickey Lalwani on his social media handle, wishing the 83-year-old actor a speedy recovery. Rumours are rife that the veteran actor was admitted for a routine checkup. Amid this news, Bachchan took to his social media handle to drop a cryptic post and even penned a poem on his blog.

Amitabh Bachchan's cryptic post

During the wee hours of Wednesday, Bachchan took to his blog and wrote in Hindi that reads, "Cheel jab howe shant to bhaiya, tote bolan suru karen (When the eagle falls silent, the parrots begin to chatter)." He signed off the post by writing, "Love, Prayers and more."

(A screengrab from the post)

He then took his X handle and wrote, "Pilori - Badumba". This left fans confused, and they asked the actor about its meaning. A user wrote, "When Amitabh Bachchan tweets... the entire internet first hunts for the meaning, then the philosophy." Another wrote, "Even a few words from you create curiosity and meaning, truly legendary presence." A third user wished him good health, "Take care of your health, go to sleep early."

The veteran actor is quite active on social media, keeping his fans engaged with posts on his blog and X.

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On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in 2024 - Vettaiyan and Kalki 2898 AD. Next, he will be seen in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. Currently, he is gearing up for the release of Ramayana: Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash. In the film, he lends his voice to Jatayu, a demigod in the Hindu epic Ramayana, who takes the form of a vulture. The film is slated to hit the theatres this Diwali.