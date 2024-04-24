Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan was honoured with the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award on Wednesday, April 24. The family and the trust instituted the award in the memory of Lata Mangeshkar after the melody queen, who was the eldest of the five Mangeshkar siblings, died in 2022 following multiple organ failure. Bachchan, 81, received the recognition on the memorial day of Deenanath Mangeshkar, the theatre-music veteran and father of Mangeshkar siblings.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Actor Amitabh Bachchan honoured with Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar award at Deenanath Mangeshkar Natyagriha. pic.twitter.com/OXNUbIUtr4 — ANI (@ANI)

Singer Usha Mangeshkar, the third eldest Mangeshkar sibling, presented the award to Bachchan. Earlier, veteran singer Asha Bhosle, the second Mangeshkar sibling, was supposed to give away the trophies but gave the event a miss as she is unwell.

Advertisement

The award, known as the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar, is given every year to an individual who has made a path-breaking contribution towards the nation, its people and society. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was its first recipient, followed by Asha Bhosle in 2023. The function was presided over by music composer Hridaynath Mangeshkar, the youngest Mangeshkar sibling.

“Since 1943, we have been celebrating this day without fail. Lata didi is not with us but her blessings and inspiration is with us. We will continue to celebrate this and we are hoping that it should happen every year, even after us. As we all have crossed 90, we have established this trust Deenanath Smruti Pratishthan,” said Hridaynath Mangeshkar.

Advertisement

Other recipients of the Mangeshkar Awards

Music maestro A R Rahman also received the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar for his contribution to Indian music. The award was also presented to the non-profit organisation Deepstambh Foundation Manobal for services in the field of social service, while Ashtavinayak Prakashit's "Galib", produced by Malhar and Vajreshwari, was recognised as the best drama of the year.

Advertisement