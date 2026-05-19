Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Mints ₹25 Crore

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 5: The latest Bollywood comedy, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Wamiqa Gabbi, is faring below expectations at the box office. The first installment in director Mudassar Aziz's franchise released in 2019 and featured Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. It emerged as a hit and collected around ₹110 crore worldwide. As the initial run of the sequel has been underwhelming, outgrossing the predecessor will be a challenging task.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do battles low collections

The movie minted nearly ₹18 crore in its opening weekend. On its first Monday (May 18), the collection was ₹3.25 crore. On day 5 (May 19), the figures were in the similar range as another ₹3.50 crore was added to the biz. In five days, PPAWD has minted ₹24.25 crore. In the same time period, Pati Patni Aur Woh managed to collect nearly ₹45 crore. It will now hit to aim ₹50 crore mark at the end of its second weekend.

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What is Pati Patni Aur Woh Do about?

Set in Prayajrag, the film sees Prajapati (Ayushmann) as a forest officer who is devoted to his wife Aparna (Wamiqa Gabbi) but finds his life turned upside down when his friend Chanchal (Sara Ali Khan) seeks his help amidst a crisis. Nilofer (Rakul Preet Sing) also enters the picture as a light-hearted comedy of errors unfolds.

About casting Aushmann in the sequel, Mudassar Aziz said, "There is this funny vulnerability on his face. Ayushmann sort of self-selected himself for the script more than anything else. I could not think of forwarding the franchise with anyone else than him.” This movie will stream on Netflix after completing its theatrical run.