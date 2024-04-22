Advertisement

Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The film boasts an ensemble of Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani. Ahead of the release, the makers piqued audience interest by unveiling Amitabh Bachchan’s look in the film as the immortal Ashwatthama. While the look has raised audience anticipation about the film, social media users took to their accounts to share their take on the glimpse.

Amitabh Bachchan's de-aged avtar catches the internet’s attention

On April 21, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD unveiled the character look of Amitabh Bachchan from the film. The first look features the veteran actor in the role of Ashwathamma, who as per Indian mythology, is believed to be immortal and still alive. The announcement clip teases a look at de-aged Amitabh made using technology.





Reacting to the clips, fans of the actor shared their anticipation for his role in the movie. The clips and the photos of Amitabh are now being widely circulated online. Some users even compared the young look of the actor with Prabhas, thinking he has a double role.

A user commented, “This is Prabhas in a dual role.” Another user compared the role with Ravi Teja and wrote, “I thought it was Ravi Teja.” Sharing the teaser, other users praised the veteran actors and wrote, “”My God dil yahi jeet liya apne De-Age #AmitabhBachchan With multi language talks.”

Another comment read, “Is it just me or this pic looks like Abhishek bachan?? 😱👌..Glimpse looks crazy🤩😍🔥🥵movie will be blockbuster hit no doubts.wish it all the success❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 my only request is run time hours should be atleast 3 hours not less than that 😍😍😍fingers crossed🤧 #kalki2898AD. A special media user wrote, “GREAT WORK by the team of #Kalki2898AD on both technology and detailing.”

Big B plays Ashwatthama in the mythological sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD

After the recent poster featuring Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, the makers of the upcoming mythology sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD unveiled a new video asset. The special video introduces the character of Big B as Ashwatthama. The video was unveiled in a projection in Nemawar, Madhya Pradesh, along with an exclusive glimpse of Star Sports amid the ongoing IPL 2024.

The video features multiple Indian languages spoken, with Amitabh Bachchan in his Ashwatthama avatar speaking Hindi, alongside a child conversing in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. It shows the character of a child inquiring Big B about who he is. Big B who's shrouded in bandages has different wounds, one from a gunshot, and tells the kid that his time has come to fight the ultimate battle. The film also stars Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. The film, helmed by Nag Ashwin, made waves after its groundbreaking debut at San Diego Comic-Con last year. Kalki 2898 AD is bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies and is a mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacle set in the future.

(With inputs from IANS)