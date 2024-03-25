×

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 18:06 IST

Amitabh-Jaya, Abhishek-Shweta, Navya Celebrate Holi, Netizens Ask 'Where Is Aishwarya?'

The Bachchan family recently came together to celebrate the festival of Holi. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan however, in tow with Aaradhya Bachchan, was missing.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Bachchan's celebrate Holi
Bachchan's celebrate Holi | Image:navyananda/Instagram
The Bachchan family turned the occasion of Holi into a family get together of sorts. Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda not only celebrated the Holika Dahan together but also the actual festival of colours. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan however, along with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, were conspicuously missing from the latter.

Netizens puzzled over Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's absence


Navya Naveli Nanda has been capturing the proceedings of this year's Holi at the Bachchan household. The entrepreneur and podcaster shared glimpses of the Bachchan family's elaborate Holika Dahan celebrations. This was followed by an equally detailed post about the family ringing in Holi together in a private celebration. The caption to Navya's photo dump interestingly referred to one of her grandfather's evergreen Holi songs, reading 'Rang Barse'. While the entire clan was present at the Bachchan residence, rejoicing in spirit of the festival, Aishwarya and Aaradhya failed to make an appearance in any of the posts. 

Netizens were quick to figure out the mother-daughter duo's reported absence from the celebrations. The comment sections of Navya's posts were soon flooded with queries inquiring about the whereabouts of Aishwarya and Aaradhya. One Instagram user commented, "Why don't u upload pic of Aishwarya and arafhya too? Aren't they Ur family members".

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was not amiss after all


It is worth mentioning that none of Navya Nanda's posts featured Aishwarya or Aaradhya separately. While the internet was quick to reach the conclusion that the two were simply not part of the celebrations, an eagle-eyed netizen has quashed the conjecture once and for all. An Instagram user with the handle @raeesajohn commented, “Guys look at the 4th Pic, you can see Ash and Aradhya at the back.. Stop looking for problems..”

A closer look at the flagged photo will in fact reveal that both Aishwarya and Aaradhya were very much a part of the Holika Dahan. 
 

Published March 25th, 2024 at 18:06 IST

