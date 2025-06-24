Amitabh Bachchan Reveals Why He Doesn't Publicly Praise Jaya Bachchan And Aishwarya Rai Like Son Abhishek Bachchan, Netizens React

Everyone knows that Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been very active on social media and often shares his views on various topics. He regularly wrote his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter) and shares updates about his family on Instagram and Facebook.

Big B is seen casually singing praises for his son Abhishek Bachchan on social media, especially during the release of his movies. However, often noticed to be skipping over females of the house. A social media user recently questioned why he doesn’t similarly appreciate his wife, Jaya Bachchan, daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, or daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

Now, Big B responded to the long-standing question with calm yet impactful words that are now going viral. On Monday, he posted pictures of himself greeting fans outside his bungalow, Jalsa, on his Facebook profile.

The post’s caption read, "Yes, I praise Abhishek. So?" In response, a Facebook user commented, "Toh you should also praise your daughter, daughter-in-law, and wife the same way." Amitabh replied, "Yes, I shall praise them in my heart… not publicly… respect for the ladies."

Another user remarked, “Paid fans.” Amitabh fired back, “Prove it! You are small-minded… why don’t you pay and get fans too?” One fan described Abhishek as the "most mature and responsible person in the family." Amitabh responded, “He has love, respect, dignity, and care for all.”

When someone commented that unemployed fans were waiting outside his house to see him, Amitabh replied, “So give them a job? When they stand at the fan meeting at Jalsa’s gate, they are EMPLOYED in love.”