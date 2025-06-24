Diljit Dosanjh Shares ‘Censored’ Cryptic Post Amid Sardaar Ji 3 Boycott Calls, Fueling Netizens Anger

Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3 sparked controversy over its collaboration with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. However, the film is not going to release in India, the call for a boycott continues on social media. This is because, despite strained relations between India and Pakistan, Diljit not only chose to act in a film featuring Hania but also promoted its overseas release. Amid this, singer cum actor shared a cryptic post on social media, hinting at censorship even before the project’s release.

On Monday, he re-shared an Instagram post titled "Censored before release?" His cryptic message was about Panjab 95 allegedly being banned before its release. The post included filmmaker Sunayana Suresh's account of watching the film and noted how the director and Diljit refused to comply with the CBFC’s demand for 127 cuts. The timing of this post has intensified the debate around his current project.

Fans and social media users have voiced their disappointment with Diljit Dosanjh. Known for showcasing his Indian identity, the singer-actor has been accused of prioritising a global audience over national pride. This has led to growing calls for boycotts and bans against him on social media.

Dosanjh is actively promoting Sardaar Ji 3 worldwide, scheduled to premiere overseas on June 27. Following the trailer release, the singer confirmed that the movie will not be released in India due to the ban on Pakistani artists after the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 innocent lives.

This horror-comedy features Dosanjh as a quirky ghostbuster, alongside co-leads Hania Aamir and Neeru Bajwa. For now, an Indian theatrical release seems unlikely.