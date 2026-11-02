Amitabh Bachchan Slams Media For Misquoting His Religious Chant, Calls It A 'Grave Insult To Jai Shri Krishna Mantra'
Calling the interpretation disrespectful to religious sentiments, Amitabh Bachchan said the chant was an invocation dedicated to Lord Krishna and should not have been twisted to create a narrative about confrontation.
- Entertainment News
- 6 min read
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has criticised sections of the media for allegedly misinterpreting his religious invocation, "Hathi Ghoda Palki, Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki", and portraying it as a challenge to his opponents.
In his post on social media, Big B expressed displeasure over a media report that interpreted his devotional chant as a message directed at his opponents, with the headline suggesting that he had challenged them by saying, "Bring your elephants and horses."
Calling the interpretation disrespectful to religious sentiments, the actor said the chant was an invocation dedicated to Lord Krishna and should not have been twisted to create a narrative about confrontation.
“For Krishna Kanhaiya, in the form of prayer, he often chants -" Hathi ghoda palki, Jai Kanhaiya Lal ki " Aur media uska niradar karke, apna prachar karne ke liye chapta hai 'dekhiye yeh Amitabh apne vorofhyon ko chunautiu de raha hai, ki, 'le aao haathi ghoda 'hum apane hathiyar se ladenge, darenge nahi'..ek to ghor ninda ek 'Jai Shri Krishna' ke uplakshya mein, aur dusra , shabdon ko palat kar vorodhiyo n ko chunauti dene ki baat kar rahe hai" (And the media, by disrespecting it, prints it for their own publicity, 'Look, Amitabh is challenging his opponents, saying, 'Bring your elephants and horses'—we will fight with our weapons, we won't be afraid!' On one hand, it's a grave insult to a 'Jai Shri Krishna' invocation, and on the other, they're twisting the words to make it about challenging opponents. ..)," Big B wrote on X.
He also questioned the media's responsibility, referring to the press as the fourth pillar of democracy and criticising what he described as the conduct of sections of the media.
In his post, the veteran star further referred to his 50-million-strong follower base, claiming that a section of them was ready to respond if called upon. He added that repeated misinterpretation of his words would only strengthen their resolve.
“Listen up, media folks, with your ears wide open. .. We have a 50 million-strong follower base, media folks. The day we give the signal, just 10 percent of them are ready and waiting to strike. The more you twist our words and condemn them, the 100 times greater capacity our Ef has lying in wait to do the same. ... It's just a matter of them speaking up. .. Here's what the media prints, take a look: "Amitabh Bachchan takes a dig at opponents' threats, vents frustration with cryptic post—'Go, bring your elephants and horses' News18 Hindi " See that, folks—disrespecting faith, and absurd (Betuka) – Absurd, nonsensical, or silly. ridiculous (Hasyaspad) – Ridiculous or laughable (invoking derision). Incongruous..These are the ones considered the country's 5th Column—and the 4 columns are revered in our traditions with honor and respect. .. It's called a fifth because they are honored by the citizens, granted a status of respect in society!! Honor??? Nothing could be more laughable than this...,” he added.
The actor also said that while people should acknowledge their mistakes and apologise when they go wrong, the same accountability appeared to be missing in the media's conduct.
Concluding his post, Bachchan said he had initially intended to express his feelings as someone hurt by the coverage but decided against doing so, stating that his pain was personal and not something he wished to share with the media.
“If we make a mistake—mistakes happen—we immediately apologize and try to make amends..But here it seems like this is their birthright...I was about to say, as a victim, with affection and love, I'm heading off to sleep..But I won't say victim— the right to my pain is mine alone—it's not worthy of your {media}...,” he wrote in his post.
टी 5903{आई) कृष्ण कन्हैया के लिए, प्रार्थना स्वरूप, अक्सर उचारण करते है - " हाथी घोड़ा पालकी, जय कन्हैया लाल की " और मीडिया उसका निरादर करके, अपना प्रचार करने के लिए, छापता है, 'देखिए ये अमिताभ अपने विरोधियों को चुनौती दे रहा है, की, 'ले आओ हाथी घोड़ा ' हम अपने हथियारों से लड़ेंगे, डरेंगे नहीं !' एक तो घोर निंदा एक 'जय श्री कृष्ण ' के उपलक्ष्य में , और दूसरा , शब्दों को पलट कर विरोधियों को चुनौती देने की बात कर रहे है ।। सुन लो कान फाड़ के मीडिया वालो ।। 50 million की आबादी है हमारे followers की मीडिया वालो । जिस दिन हमने इशरा किया, तो उनमें से केवल 10 प्रतिशत ही, ठोकने के लिए तैयार बैठें हैं । तुम जितनी हमारे शब्दों की उलट पलट करके निंदा करोगे, उससे १०० गुना ज़ादा करने की क्षमता हमारे Ef के पास पड़ी है । ।। बस बोलने की देरी है उन्हें ।। ये देखिए मीडिया क्या छापता है : "अमिताभ बच्चन ने विरोधियों की धमकी पर कसा तंज, क्रिप्टिक पोस्ट लिखकर निकाली भड़ास- 'जाओ, ले आओ अपने हाथी घोड़े' News18 Hindi " ये देखा आपने - धर्म का निरादर, और बेतुका (Betuka) – Absurd, nonsensical, or silly. हास्यास्पद (Hasyaspad) – Ridiculous or laughable (invoking derision). असंगत ये वो हैं जिन्हें देश का 5th Column माना जाता है - 4 column तो हमारे संस्कारों में माना जाता है, आदर सम्मान के साथ ।। एक छटा इस लिए कहा जाता है , क्यूँकि उन्हें देशवासियों की और से सम्मानित, और एक समाज में आदार रूपी दर्जा दिया जाता है !! सम्मान ??? इससे बड़ा हासपद नहीं हो सकता ... . हमसे कोई ग़लती हो जाए - ग़लतियाँ हो जाती हैं - तो हम तुरंत क्षमा माँगते हैं, और सुधार करने का प्रयत्न करते हैं .. पर यहाँ लगता है उनका ये जन्म साइ धिकार है ... मैं कहने वाला था एक पीड़ित व्यक्ति का, स्नेह प्यार, जा रहा हूँ निद्रा के लिए लेकिन पीड़ित नहीं कहूँगा - अपनी पीड़ा का अधिकार केवल मेरा है - वो आपके { मीडिया ] लायक़ नहीं है ... शुभ रात्रि मेरे प्यारे E
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 1, 2026
The latest remarks come against the backdrop of his earlier blog, which many media outlets reported that Big B in his blog appeared to respond to those threatening to stop writing about him.
“Kuch chhote hain, kuch bade hain, kuch sona zyada pasand karte hain! Ab dekhiye kaise iski headline banayi jaayegi! Darao mat yaar, hamare baare mein likhna band kar doge, koi samasya nahi, hamara samachar patra ab yahan chalta hai. Tum ek karoge, hum 100 karenge!” (Some are young, some are older, and some simply prefer sleeping more! Now, let us see how they come up with a headline for this! Don’t threaten me, my friend. If you stop writing about us, that’s absolutely fine. Our newspaper operates here now. You do one, and we will do a hundred!)
Towards the conclusion of that blog, he had used the expression "Jao! Le aao apne haathi ghode... Hum bhi le aayenge! Haathi ghoda palki, Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki!" (Go ahead! Bring your elephants and horses... We will bring ours too! Hail Lord Krishna!).
The actor's latest post also criticised the media for what he described as a lack of accountability, saying that people should acknowledge their mistakes and apologise when they go wrong. (ANI)
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