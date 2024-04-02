×

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 22:47 IST

Amul Pays Tribute To Tabu, Kareena Kapoor And Kriti Sanon Starrer Crew

Amul, in its latest advertorial, has paid tribute to the Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer movie Crew that hit the screens on March 29.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Crew
Crew | Image:Crew
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Crew has been doing record business at the box office ever since its release on March 29. The film is directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and is headlined by Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The comedy movie has raked in more than ₹70 crore at the worldwide box office within 4 days of release. After massive commercial and critical success, the movie has received a tribute from the dairy company Amul. 

Kriti Sanon says ‘another tick in the bucket list’, Kareena says ‘pat on backs’ for Amul ad

The Indian dairy company Amul is known for making quirky and topical advertorials. Their most recent creative has caught the attention of Bollywood biggies. In the ad, the company sketches out three air hostesses- a tribute to Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in Crew, munching on bread toast. 

 

 

The text on the poster reads, “Please fasten your seat belts” and is concluded by “Crew Ka Cut”. sharing the post on her Instagram account, Kriti Sanon wrote in the caption, “Another ✅ on my wish list! “ Kareena Kapoor, too shared the post on her Instagram story and wrote “That’s how we roll!” The actress also shared the post on her account and wrote, “Rocking and rolling with my crew ❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥Pat on our back girls 💁🏻‍♀️Sona kahan hai?❤️❤️”

Crew continues to hold steady on day 4 at the box office 

As per early estimates reported by Sacnilk, Rajesh A Krishnan's directorial has minted ₹4.52 crore on the fourth day of the release at the domestic box office. Adding the Monday collection, the total now stands at ₹37.12 crore. The total amounted to 70.73 Cr. worldwide gross. Seeing the numbers, it seems Crew will be able to inch closer to ₹50 crore club by the end of the first week. Crew had an overall 15.30 per cent Hindi occupancy on Monday, maximum in Chennai - at 28.67 per cent.

 

 

To enter ₹50 crore club, Crew would have to maintain the box office numbers before the release of two major movies - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan. They are considered as the highly anticipated films of the year and might enjoy a good theatrical run after watching the captivative trailers.

 

