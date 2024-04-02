Advertisement

Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Kareena Kapoor headline the latest heist comedy movie Crew. Released on March 29, the film has been minting great numbers at the box office and has grossed more than ₹70 crores at the worldwide box office. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the film is getting a positive response. In a post-release interview, Kriti Sanon opened up about the possibility of a sequel to the comedy-drama.

Kriti Sanon says making a sequel to Crew puts a lot of pressure on writers

Kriti said she is game for reprising the role of the nerdy dreamer Divya Rana from Crew, if writers Nidhi Mehra and Mehul Suri come up with a good script. "People have been loving it. We would genuinely love to be back and do something fun. Obviously, it puts a lot of pressure on the writers... It's the audience that motivates the makers for a sequel. When they love something so much, you feel you can definitely do something next. So, hope so," the actor told PTI in an interview.

Crew follows three air hostesses -- played by Tabu, Kareena and Kriti -- whose future seems uncertain as their airline Kohinoor is on the verge of bankruptcy until they find a dead person smuggling gold biscuits.

Kriti Sanon shares excitement for people’s good response to Crew

Crew was one of the most anticipated films of the year, courtesy of its lead cast, and the success of the movie, also starring Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma, proves audiences come to the theatre to watch good content, gender no bar. "It's nice to see the response to the content. Then, it doesn't matter if it's a man or a woman. It's just the content that was loved, something which the cinema should actually aim for... Where box office numbers don't depend on a male-centric film or female-centric film and it's about only content. It doesn't have to be led by a man to pull the audience to the theatre," the actor said.

Crew, Kriti said, is a film that hasn't been made in Indian cinema before as heist films in the country tend to revolve around male protagonists. "...But we haven't seen a film with three women. Here, you have three women belonging to different generations, almost a decade apart with solid, unique roles. People also love chemistry and I am so happy about it. It's a trio that people had never imagined and that's what made it exciting," she said. Kriti Sanon was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and her next release is Do Patti, which also marks her production debut.

(With inputs from PTI)

