Published 09:37 IST, July 6th 2024
Anant-Radhika's Sangeet Ceremony: Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi-Shikhar Pahariya Groove Together | Watch
Celebs, including Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, added a Bollywood tadka to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony on July 5.
- Entertainment
2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Arjun (L), Janhvi (C), the Phariya brothers (R) | Image: Varinder Chawla
