Ananya Panday Celebrates Kesari 2 Success On A Lunch Date With Boyfriend Walker Blanco

Ananya Panday's recent release Kesari 2 is performing well at the box office. The film is expected to cross the ₹50 crore mark at the domestic box office after its second weekend. Ananya's performance as Dilreet Gill is also receiving praise as the film seeks to present her in a new light, different from the chirpy, girl-next-door roles she has done in the past.

With Kesari 2's initial success, Wednesday turned out to be a fun outing for the actress. On her lunch date, she was accompanied by her bestie Suhana Khan. However, what caught the attention of the netizens was the fact that Ananya's rumoured boyfriend, Walker Blanco, was also with the duo during this get-together. Walker, however, did not arrive with Ananya, seemingly to avoid unwarranted attention to their blossoming relationship. He also exited separately in his vehicle. Netizens liked how the two chose to keep their date low-key. This was also possibly the first time the couple, who started dating last year, were snapped together in Mumbai.

Walker Blanco and Ananya Panday spotted on a lunch date in Mumbai | Image: Varinder Chawla

Ananya and Walker keep it cool in casual wear

On the outing, Ananya Panday opted for a simple ganji and trousers combo. Walker also complemented her in a white T-shirt and brown cargos. He completed his look with a baseball cap. Walker seemed a little surprised by the paparazzi's attention but managed to evade them, got into his car and drove off. Ananya and Suhana exited the venue separately.