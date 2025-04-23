Protective Dad-To-Be Sidharth Malhotra Fumes In Anger After Paparazzi Hounds Pregnant Kiara Advani For Photos | Viral Video

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set for the next chapter in their relationship. After tying the knot in Rajasthan in February 2023, the Shershaah co-stars turned real-life couple, will embrace parenthood later this year. Kiara and Sidharth recently stepped out for a visit to a maternity clinic, where they were hounded by the paparazzi for photos.

On their way into the clinic, Sid seemingly blocked the paparazzi from clicking Kiara's pictures by standing in the way. On the way out, however, paparazzi seemingly cleared a ruckus and shouted for pics as Sid made his way to his vehicle. This upset him, and he lost his cool. "Start behaving. Get back. Behave yourself," the Yodha actor shouted as camerapersons tried to enter the couple's car to take Kiara's pictures, who was seated inside. He was seen pointing at the gathered crowd in an attempt to tell them to "back off".

Sid takes a break from Param Sundari Shoot

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor have been busy with the shoot of Param Sundari in Mumbai. The Kapoor & Sons star took time out from his professional commitments to accompany Kiara to the doctor's.

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor shoot for Param Sundari | Image: Instagram