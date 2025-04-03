Ananya Panday Gets Massively Trolled For Kesari Chapter 2, But Rumoured Boyfriend Walker Blanco Comes Out In Support

Ananya Panday is gearing up for the release of her next film, Kesari Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan. The makers unveiled the trailer of the courtroom drama today, April 3, which chronicles the events that happened after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. While Akshay and Madhavan are earning praise for their fierce performance as lawyers, Ananya is being massively trolled. In the movie, she plays the role of a determined lawyer, Dilreet Gill, who helps Akshay's character win the case. Her character has an emotional impact on the narrative. However, amid this, her rumoured boyfriend Walker Blanco came out in support and gave a major shoutout.

Walker Blanco praises Ananya Panday's Kesari Chapter 2

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Blanco shared the trailer and simply mentioned Ananya with a popcorn emoticon.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)



Not just this, he has also reshared Ananya's post in which she is dazzling in a floral print saree. She accessorised her look with a choker and skipped the earrings. She has styled her hair in a neat bun and adorned it with gajara. She is sporting subtle makeup with tinted pink lips and a bindi.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

With this, Blanco is setting major couple goals and hints that they are going strong.

Netizens' take on Ananya Panday's portrayal in Kesari Chapter 2

Movie buffs were impressed with Ananya's performance in the trailer and immediately pointed out the same in the comment section. A user wrote, "Worst part is ananya pandey baki sbb best thaa." Another requested, "Ananya pls be good." A third user wrote, "Why do they even bother to cast her in these kind of roles? She should stick to playing herself in things like Call Me Bae."

However, Ananya's fans came out in support and hailed her performance. "Ananya has really worked on her character," a user wrote. "The way Ananya Panday is only getting bigger and better in the industry is incredible!" another user wrote. "Ananya’s screen presence is amazing," a fan wrote.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)