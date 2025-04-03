Kesari Chapter 2 Trailer X Review: Akshay Starrer Brings Ray Of Hope After String Of Flops, Fans Say 'Blockbuster Loading'

The makers finally unveiled the trailer of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming starrer Kesari Chapter 2. With great cinematography and catchy dialogues, fans couldn’t wait to watch this historical courtroom drama on big screens.

Netizens’ react to Akshay Kumar’s acting in Kesari Chapter 2 trailer

The trailer begins with the scene of shots fired at Jallianwala Bagh on April 13, 1919. Akshay Kumar, who plays the role of Sir CS Nair questions General Dyer in the court. Followed by R Madhavan as Neville Mckinely, gets introduced as the the counsel, representing the Crown in court. While Ananya Panday as Dilreet Gill supports Akshay Kumar’s character in the film.

Netizens soon flooded the comment section and gushed about the performance of the cast. One user wrote, “Finally Akshay Kumar sir biggest comeback loading”. Another user wrote, “Akshay Vs Madhavan….Blockbuster hit”. “Finally, it’s great to see Ananya Panday in a meaningful role in such a powerful movie! Hoping she delivers her best performance yet!”, wrote the third user. With string of disappointing releases, fans have high expectations from this upcoming film of Akshay Kumar. Khiladi Kumar was last seen in Sky Force and garnered mixed reviews from audience and critics.

R Madhavan and Akshay Kumar in scene from Kesari Chapter 2 | Source: Screengrab from YouTube

All About Kesari Chapter 2

The film Kesari Chapter 2 is inspired by the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Pushpa Palat and Raghu Palat, which focuses on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre aftermath. The trial was widely covered and one of the longest in history that shocked the world. It brought global attention to the brutalities of British rule in India.