Updated January 9th, 2024 at 11:14 IST

Ananya Panday opens up about facing criticism: You have to block out...

Ananya Panday opens up about dealing with criticism as an actor. She asserted that in the film industry one cannot get too carried away by praises or by hate.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday | Image:X
Ananya Panday has received critical acclaim for her recent outing Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. In the series, the actress plays the character of Ahana, a workaholic marketing executive, who feels stuck in her relationship and career and takes to social media to seek validation. In a new interview, Ananya addressed how she deals with negativity and criticism.  

Ananya Panday says whatever she has faced as an actor has helped her 'grow'

In a conversation with PTI, Ananya Panday said she has been vocal about people expressing themselves and learning from their mistakes. She believes whatever she has experienced since she became an actor has contributed to her growth. The actress asserted that she is ‘grateful’ for the criticism that came her way and has it in stride. 

She said, “If I hadn't been exposed to those emotions, I would probably not be able to perform a certain way. So I'm grateful for whatever's happened because I have been allowed to express myself through my work. And, some criticism is actually helpful and important feedback. Obviously, you have to block out the mindless trolling.” 

Ananya Panday says she does not get too ‘carried away’ by praise or hate 

In the same conversation Ananya Panday was asked about the praise that has come her way post Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Gehraiyaan (2022), the actor said she has learned to take all feedback in her stride. "I feel like people's perceptions change every Friday. You can't get too carried away by praise or by hate. You have to keep working hard, that's the best you can do. You can't change the way people speak, so you can only work on yourself. That's what I have learned," added Panday. 

Ananya Panday file photo | Image: Ananya Panday/Instagram 

She is happy that people have connected with her character of Ahana, a workaholic marketing executive, who feels stuck in her relationship and career and takes to social media to seek validation. Panday said the film, also starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, was one of the "best working experiences" she has had. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan was directed by Arjun Varain Singh and released on December 26. "I want to be able to play characters that go beyond generation, that people always remember, people feel happy when they think about and they feel like they can relate to," said the actor, recalling growing up on films such as Jaane Tu Yaa Jaane Naa, Ye Jawani Hai Deewani and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

(With inputs from PTI) 

Published January 9th, 2024 at 11:14 IST

