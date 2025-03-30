Ananya Panday, Rasha Thadani's Cold War Gains Momentum Amid Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 Cast Overhaul, Actresses Ignore Each Other

Ananya Pandey, Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh is all set to roll in for the sequel. However, Reports suggest that Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha Thadani, might replace Ananya Panday in PPAW 2. Amid these speculations, Ananya and Rasha were recently seen together at an event in Mumbai. Interestingly, while many Bollywood A-listers sat close and engaged in lively conversations, there appeared to be a noticeable ignorance between both Starkid, fuelling rumours of a rivalry stemming from the alleged casting change.

Ananya Panday completely ignores Rasha Thadani at the event

At the PSSI Awards 2025, Ananya Panday arrived in a stylish black dress. She greeted several celebrities and chatted with a few of them. However, when it came to Rasha Thadani, the actress chose to ignore her entirely, turning her back towards her and engaging in conversation with another person nearby.

A viral video shows Rasha Thadani seemingly expecting Ananya to at least acknowledge her or exchange a few words. Since they have never worked on a film together, the reason for this apparent coldness between the two-star kids remains unclear.

Ananya played one of the female leads alongside Kartik Aaryan in the first instalment of the Pati Patni Aur Woh franchise, released a few years ago. While Kartik continues to star in the sequel, Ananya's name was not even considered for the project.

Rasha Thadani to replace Ananya Panday in Pati Patni aur Woh 2?

Incidentally, Rasha Thadani is rumoured to play the female lead opposite Kartik Aaryan Initially, there was significant buzz about South Indian actress Sreeleela being cast for the role, but now speculation indicates that Rasha has replaced her. Bollywood fans believe that Ananya Panday is unhappy about not being considered for the sequel.