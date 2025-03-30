Salman Khan Hands Out Blockbuster Ghajini Director AR Murugadoss His 1st Bollywood Disaster As Sikandar Gets Widely Panned

Early reviews of Ghajini director AR Murugadoss' latest offering, Sikandar, have indicated that it has failed to impress audiences. Meanwhile, videos of the Salman Khan starter seemingly running to empty theatres, fans handing out tickets for free, and the actor's PR team allegedly pushing positive reviews of the film have cast a shadow over its reception among fans.

Salman Khan and Rashmika in a still from Rashmika Mandanna | Image: X

For Murugadoss, Sikandar marks his return to Bollywood 17 years after Ghajini and 11 years after Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty. The Aamir Khan starrer became Bollywood's first ₹100 crore grosser and eventually acquired blockbuster status. While it was a remake of the director's own Tamil film Ghajini, starring Suriya, the treatment and emotional core of the story resonated well with the viewers. Akshay's Holiday was also well-received and became a hit. However, Sikandar seems to have failed to match Murugadoss' standards. Safe to say that it is missing his Midas touch.

AR Murugadoss has directed Ghajini (L) and Holiday | Image: IMDb

Salman has been receiving poor reviews for his performance in Sikandar. The technical aspects of the film have been bashed online by watchers. Murugadoss, meanwhile, is also facing criticism for delivering one of his weakest films to date. He has a good track record so far at the box office, and even though Sikandar may end up raking money at the box office, its longevity is under doubt.

Salman Khan with AR Murugadoss and Sikandar producer Sajid Nadiadwala | Image: X