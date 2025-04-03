Ananya Panday's 'Vakil Aesthetics' In 'Serious' Kesari Chapter 2 Amuses Netizens: She Should Stick To Call Me Bae Roles

Kesari Chapter 2 trailer featuring Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday launched in Delhi today. The makers unveiled a glimpse of the courtroom drama which is based on the events that happened after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. While Khiladi Kumar and Madhavan are earning praise for their power set as lawyers, Ananya is being massively trolled for choosing an out-of-the-box character. Known and loved for her poo instinct, the Call me bae actress’s Vakil avatar doesn’t seem to be slaying as she must have expected.

Ananya Panday getting troll for Kesari Chapter 2

Since the trailer has been released, one thing that is going viral like crazy is Ananya Panday’s performance with many believing she is a ‘natural fit’ for movies like Call Me Bae and CTRL but not this one. Cinegoers seem to be highly disappointed with Ananya's accent in the trailer and immediately pointed out the same on Reddit. A user shared the clip of her scene and wrote, "Why do they even bother to cast her in these kind of roles? She should stick to playing herself in things like Call Me Bae." Another user wrote, "Worst part is ananya pandey baki sbb best thaa." The third user requested, "Ananya pls be good." “Bandi ki english aur hindi dono hi kharab hai”

One user even pointed out her looks saying, “Never thought I'd hear the phrase Vakil aesthetics!!” On the other side of the internet, there were many to same in support of her and praised her for trying something new.

Among them, her rumoured boyfriend Walker Blanco also showered support and gave a major shoutout.

The Kesari Chapter 2 trailer giving goosebumps to the fans