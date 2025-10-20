Aneet Padda Replaces Kiara Advani In Shakti Shalini? Thamma's Post-Credit Scene Hints So

Diwali is here, and so is Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma. The movie will hit the theatres on Tuesday, but glimpses from special screenings and early reviews have already taken the internet by storm. While the lead actors are being praised for their performance, what left the audience intrigued was the post-credit scene. Maddock Films has announced Shakti Shalini with a back shot of the leading actress. Earlier, it was reported that Kiara Advani would be leading the horror-comedy movie. However, now reports are doing the rounds that she has been replaced by a newcomer, who recently gave a blockbuster hit movie at the box office.

Aneet Padda is now a Maddock Films heroine?

Several glimpses of the post-credit scene are going viral on social media, which shows a woman dressed in a lehenga standing in the middle of a dense forest. A user who shared the image from the theatre wrote, "Aneet Padda as Shakti Shalini. Post credit scene #Thamma." This is the first ever glimpse of the movie.

Earlier, a report in Bollywood Hungama also stated that Saiyaara actress has replaced new mom Kiara in the movie. Sources told the portal that Aneet's performance in the movie moved the makers and saw her as a perfect fit for the role, which is a modern mythological saga.

The Shakti Shalini announcement video will accompany Thamma in the theatres. So till then, we will have to wait for the confirmation.

Thamma's early reviews

Thamma has drawn mixed reviews after early screenings. Many were skeptic over how catchy dance numbers and skin show by Rashmika, Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi in Thamma songs indicated that the makers were somewhat shifting focus from horror comedy and instead relying on "glam quotient" to attract audiences and views. About Thamma, a watcher wrote, "Maddock built a whole horror universe, but #Thamma looks like the point where it all collapses.Same formula, no freshness, and audience interest gone (sic)." Another review read, "#Thamma a royal mess. Jokes don't land. Rashmika please quit. AyushmannKhurrana is good. Nawaz overacts. Bullshit climax with all . Bad movie. Poor songs . Paresh rawal worst act (sic)."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

Another watcher praised the film and wrote, "This movie is genuinely a perfect, high-energy Diwali gift. You absolutely must watch Thamma with your friends and family (sic)."