When Kareena Kapoor Gave The Internet Most Iconic Diwali Moment, Ft. Saif Ali Khan, Taimur And Jeh | Festive Throwback

Diwali Throwback: Diwali celebrations are synonymous with family, lights, and laughter. Along with the traditions and rituals, a big part of the festival of lights is to get decked up in ethnic best and strike the picture-perfect pose with family. However, the task can sometimes be more Herculean than it sounds, especially with young kids in the house. One such memorable Diwali moment that fans still adore is Kareena Kapoor’s candid attempt to capture the perfect family picture with husband Saif Ali Khan and their sons, Taimur and Jeh.

Back in 2022, Kareena Kapoor had shared a series of photos on Instagram from the family’s Diwali celebrations. Dressed in stunning traditional ensembles, the Pataudi family looked radiant against a beautifully lit backdrop, beautifully adorned with fresh flowers. Kareena wore a vibrant red kurta set, Saif looked dapper in a black and white kurta-pyjama, while Taimur and Jeh were also dressed adorably in festive outfits, twinning with their father. However, the only thing missing from the photos was an organised frame.

With the actors looked their best for the perfect Diwali photo, the young boys seemed to be in no mood for the picture session. What stole the show was a 1 and a half year old Jeh Ali Khan lying on the floor with his arms over his head while Saif and Kareena pursued him for a photo. The toddler's antics amuse his older brother as well, and Taimur could also be seen shifting his focus from the photo to Jeh. Kareena shared the photo with the caption, “This is Us ❤️ From mine to yours… Happy Diwali friends ❤️ Stay Blessed."



However, the actresses' struggle to get the perfect Diwali click did not end that year. The subsequent year, also the highlight of Kareena's Diwali post was the fashion — it was the candid chaos. Dressed in a bright pink kurta set, Kareena posed with Saif, who opted for a classic white kurta-pyjama. Dressed in a maroon kurta and white bottoms, Taimur is seen making funny faces, Jeh appears distracted, and Kareena is visibly trying to hold the frame together while Saif smiles patiently at the camera.

