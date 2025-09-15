Aneet Padda's 10-Year-Old Stage Performance Goes Viral After Fans Dig Out Her Throwback Video From School Play, Saiyaara Actor Reacts

Last Friday, Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara released on Netflix and quickly made headlines again. With time, one of Bollywood’s breakout stars of 2025 was left amazed by a fan’s sweet gesture on social media. An Instagram page shared a throwback video of Aneet from her school play, where she appeared as a village woman. Her stage presence and dialogue delivery stood out and are now going viral.

Actor Aneet Padda has been creating waves ever since her debut film Saiyaara, became a massive hit. Recently, a fan discovered an old 2014 video of a young Aneet performing at the Annual Theatre Festival. Touched by the find, here’s how the actor responded.

A fan shared the video on Instagram, writing, “Here is link for everyone who want to watch it. https://youtu.be/ZrMSQcbdBVw?si=LdJly6iL9O1O2GXQ. This is so cute. Found this on youtube how adorable you are @aneetpadda_.” The clip shows a young Aneet in a yellow and green kurta, performing on stage.

Reacting to the post, Aneet said the video made her day. She wrote, “Oh my god, this was a defining moment for me. Thank you thank you thank you for sharing this, I’ve been trying to find it for the longest time-smiling so wide my cheeks hurt.”

The video, uploaded on YouTube in 2014, was recorded during the Annual Theatre Festival 2012–2013, when Aneet was only ten or eleven years old.

Many fans also commented on the video, calling her a ‘star’.