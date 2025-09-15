Baaghi 4 Makers Break Silence: Not Against Free Speech, But…Amid Legal Drama Targeting YouTube Reviewers

From scenes that look like an imitation of Animal to songs and choreography that seem directly lifted from other films, Baaghi 4, starring Tiger Shroff, ex-Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu, Sonam Bajwa, and Sanjay Dutt in the lead, has been widely trolled by YouTubers recently.

While trolling films have become a part of the internet ecosystem, this one created a buzz. The producers of the film, Nadiadwala Grandsons, were found taking legal action against a few creators for their negative review of the film, a move that did not go down well with the netizens, who accused the producers of trying to silence genuine criticism of a film, which has now led to the producers clarifying their stance in the matter.



In the explanation shared on the production’s official Instagram handle, the makers revealed that while they support freedom of speech and would never silence objective and fair criticism, they took the step after finding out that few individuals were working with malicious intent and even demanding money while threatening to ruin the reputation of the films and the actors associated with it if their demands are not met.