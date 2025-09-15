Updated 15 September 2025 at 18:13 IST
Baaghi 4 Makers Break Silence: Not Against Free Speech, But…Amid Legal Drama Targeting YouTube Reviewers
Baaghi 4 starring Tiger Shroff and Harnaaz Sandhu faces a storm of online trolling and plagiarism claims. Producers hit back with legal action against malicious critics while stressing they support free speech. Despite mixed reviews, the film has strong box office earnings.
- Entertainment News
From scenes that look like an imitation of Animal to songs and choreography that seem directly lifted from other films, Baaghi 4, starring Tiger Shroff, ex-Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu, Sonam Bajwa, and Sanjay Dutt in the lead, has been widely trolled by YouTubers recently.
While trolling films have become a part of the internet ecosystem, this one created a buzz. The producers of the film, Nadiadwala Grandsons, were found taking legal action against a few creators for their negative review of the film, a move that did not go down well with the netizens, who accused the producers of trying to silence genuine criticism of a film, which has now led to the producers clarifying their stance in the matter.
In the explanation shared on the production’s official Instagram handle, the makers revealed that while they support freedom of speech and would never silence objective and fair criticism, they took the step after finding out that few individuals were working with malicious intent and even demanding money while threatening to ruin the reputation of the films and the actors associated with it if their demands are not met.
Baagi 4, on the other hand, has managed to stay afloat at the box office. The film opened to a good collection of 12 crores on 5th September, 2025, and despite showing a sharp day-by-day decline, has managed to rake in above Rs. 89 crores despite the negative reviews and word of mouth.
Published By : Avipsha Sengupta
Published On: 15 September 2025 at 18:13 IST