Aneet Padda To Play Schoolgirl In Shakti Shalini? Actress's Look From Set Gets Leaked Online

Aneet Padda gained widespread fame after starring in Saiyaara, a box-office hit. Now, she has begun shooting for her second project, Shakti Shalini, and a video from the set is going viral online. Helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film belongs to Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe and a first glimpse of the film was unveiled in the post-credit scene of Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma, which released last year.

(A screengrab from the video | Image: X)

Shakti Shalini leaked footage

In the video going viral on the X, Aneet can be seen dressed in a school uniform sporting a two-braid look. The brief footage shows her carrying a school bag as she walks on the set. It seems she is playing a small-town girl in the film. The scene is reportedly shot in Gwalior.

The next chapter in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe describes Aneet's character as “the creator, the destroyer, and the mother of all".

Aneet Padda to play dual role in Shakti Shalini?

According to a report in Mid-day, the actress will play the dual role of Good and Evil as Shakti (Protector) and Shalini (Evil) in the film. It is rooted in Bengali folklore and mythology. The plot revolves around a battle between good and evil. "The story is about a vengeful female ghost dwelling in trees and water bodies, who punishes men, as she was betrayed and killed in a brutal manner. In Bengal, the goddess invoked to destroy evil spirits is Goddess Kali. She is recognised as the ultimate form of Shakti. Here, the character Shakti is pitted against the spirit," a source told the portal.

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Earlier, the film was scheduled to release in the theatres on December 24, 2026. However, the release might be postponed as Shah Rukh Khan's King is releasing on the same day.