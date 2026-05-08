Angry Shakti Kapoor Reacts To Death Rumours, Warns A Cyber Complaint: This Is Not Good

Shakti Kapoor is one of the most loved actors of Hindi cinema, who won the hearts of the audience with his comic and antagonist roles. Recently, the 73-year-old actor became the target of a death hoax after rumours about his demise went viral. On noticing the same, he took to his social media handle and warned those who spread fake death rumours.

Shakti Kapoor assures fans about his health

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shakti Kapoor shared a video in which he can be heard saying, "Hello everyone. My death news is all fake. I am healthy and happy. Please ignore it." While assuring fans, the veteran actor revealed that he is planning to take a legal route against those behind the rumours about his death. "I am going to do a cyber complaint about it because this is not good," he said.

Soon after he shared the video, his fans came out in support and flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Seriously why fans wants you to die? btw you are one of Iconic comedian in bollywood best Shakti more power to you legend." Another wrote, "May you always be healthy, this is my prayer to God." A third user wrote, "Case kariye sir aise logon pr jo fake news dalte hain."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

All about Shakti Kapoor

He is one of the talented actors from the 80s and 90s entertainment world. In his career spanning over three decades, he has starred in more than 700 films. He is known for his iconic roles in movies, such as Mawaali, Tohfa, Raja Babu, Andaz Apna Apna, Loafer and Judwaa, among others. Last, he was seen in the 2025 film L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran. He is yet to announce his next project.