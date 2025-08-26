Anil Kapoor And His Son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Buy A Luxury Apartment In Mumbai’s Bandra For Whopping ₹... | Image: ANI

Anil Kapoor, along with his son and actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, recently made a combined investment in their real estate portfolio. The father-son duo reportedly bought an apartment in Bandra West, Mumbai, worth ₹5 crore. The deal was registered in August 2025. Here’s what we know.

Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Buy ₹5 Crore Apartment In Mumbai

According to Square Yards, documents from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) show that Anil Kapoor and his son Harsh Varrdhan bought an apartment in The Smoky Hill CHS Ltd. The property has a built-up area of 108.25 sq. m. (~1,165 sq. ft.), a carpet area of 90 sq. m. (~970.71 sq. ft.), and comes with one garage space.

They paid ₹30 lakh in stamp duty and ₹30,000 in registration charges for the purchase.

The apartment is in Bandra West, one of Mumbai’s oldest and most premium real estate hubs. The area is well connected through the Western Express Highway, Bandra railway station, and the upcoming Metro lines.

It also lies close to key business hubs such as Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Lower Parel, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Anil Kapoor and his son have now become neighbours to several Bollywood stars, including Aamir Khan, Triptii Dimri, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan, who also live in Bandra West.

Anil Kapoor last appeared in Ayan Mukerji's War 2, alongside Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr NTR. He played Colonel Vikrant Kaul, the Chief of RAW, in the film.