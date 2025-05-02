sb.scorecardresearch
Updated May 2nd 2025, 19:30 IST

Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor's Mother Nirmal Kapoor Passes Away At 90, Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya Rush To Family's Side

Last year in September, the Kapoor family assembled to celebrate Nirmal Kapoor's 90th birthday. Anil Kapoor had also shared some throwback pictures with her.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
Nirmal Kapoor died aged 90 in Mumbai
Nirmal Kapoor died aged 90 in Mumbai | Image: Instagram

Bollywood star Anil Kapoor and his brothers, producer Boney Kapoor and actor Sanjay Kapoor have lost their mother Nirmal Kapoor. She was 90 when she breathed her last. Last year in September, Anil and his family had gathered to celebrate her 90th birthday. The news of the passing came on Friday.

Nirmal Kapoor &nbsp;was married to film producer Surinder Kapoor | Image: Instagram

After Nirmal's demise, Janhvi Kapoor and her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and Shanaya Kapoor were seen gathering at the Kapoor residence. The mood appeared sombre as the family lost its matriarch. She was admitted to Mumbai’s Koilaben Hospital for the past week. Anil and his brother Boney and Sanjay lost their father, producer Surinder Kapoor, in 2011. Now their mother has also left for the heavenly abode. "Anil Kapoor is bereaved," a source close to the family shared. The family is yet to issue an official statement. At the Kapoor residence, Boney was seen seemingly preparing to receive his mother's mortal remains. Anshula Kapoor was also with the family. Mourners are expected to arrive and offer their condolences to the family. 

Nirmal and Surinder had four kids - sons Anil, Sanjay and Boney and daughter Reena Kapoor. While three joined the film industry, Reena didn't. Their grandchildren are Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Harsh Vardhan Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Mohit Marwah. Most of them are in the film and entertainment industry.

When Anil wished her mother on her 90th birthday

Nirmal Kapoor was often seen with the family on festive occasions and other gatherings. The snaps featured her in the midst of her huge family of kids and grandkids, smiling and full of pride.  

Anil Kapoor with his mother Nirmal in a throwback snap | Image: Instagram

On her birthday last year, Anil had shared pictures with his mother. He wrote in the caption, “90 years of love, strength, and endless sacrifices. Your presence fills our lives with joy and positivity every day. Blessed to be your child. Happy birthday, Mummy!" One of the snaps showed a young Anil in his mother's lap. 

Published May 2nd 2025, 19:05 IST

