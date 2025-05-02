Not My Deepika: Actress Lets Down Fans After Signing Up For 'Misogynistic' Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit With Prabhas

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit was announced back in October 2021. It was billed to be Prabhas ' 25th film, but it kept on getting delayed. Almost four years down the line, the film hasn't gone on the floors. Vanga worked on Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, which emerged as a box office hit despite its divisive content.

Finally, it seems like Spirit is all set to roll. Producer Bhushan Kumar recently shared that it may go on the floors later this year and also confirmed that Vanga will work on Animal Park only after Spirit. The film has been at the center of casting speculation for a while now. It was reported earlier that the Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor and South Korean action star Don Lee are part of the project. Now, a new report has suggested that Deepika Padukone has signed on for Spirit. If true, this would mark her second collaboration with Prabhas after Kalki 2898 AD. The duo will also work on part 2 of Nag Ashwin's sci-fi franchise, but their reunion in Spirit has also become a matter of interest for the fans.

Prabhas will play a cop in Spirit | Image: X

Meanwhile, Deepika's admirers are upset with her possibly signing a film with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The Arjun Reddy fame director is known for making "problematic" movies, which promote themes of toxic masculinity and usually have dull female character arcs.