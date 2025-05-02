Not My Deepika: Actress Lets Down Fans After Signing Up For 'Misogynistic' Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit With Prabhas

Updated May 2nd 2025, 19:24 IST
Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit was announced back in October 2021. It was billed to be Prabhas ' 25th film, but it kept on getting delayed. Almost four years down the line, the film hasn't gone on the floors. Vanga worked on Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, which emerged as a box office hit despite its divisive content.
Finally, it seems like Spirit is all set to roll. Producer Bhushan Kumar recently shared that it may go on the floors later this year and also confirmed that Vanga will work on Animal Park only after Spirit. The film has been at the center of casting speculation for a while now. It was reported earlier that the Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor and South Korean action star Don Lee are part of the project. Now, a new report has suggested that Deepika Padukone has signed on for Spirit. If true, this would mark her second collaboration with Prabhas after Kalki 2898 AD. The duo will also work on part 2 of Nag Ashwin's sci-fi franchise, but their reunion in Spirit has also become a matter of interest for the fans.
Meanwhile, Deepika's admirers are upset with her possibly signing a film with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The Arjun Reddy fame director is known for making "problematic" movies, which promote themes of toxic masculinity and usually have dull female character arcs.
Apart from her possible casting in Spirit, Deepika has also signed on for King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The movie marks the actor-director's reunion after Pathaan and Fighter. King is also expected to begin rolling this year and is set for a theatrical debut in 2026. Deepika is also expected to prioritise her The Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan , which was announced during the Covid pandemic but has been kept on the back burner since then.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published May 2nd 2025, 18:32 IST