Anil Kapoor-Sridevi's 4 Decade Old Mr India Scene Goes Viral Again As 'Cockroach' Trends Among Gen Z

Mr India is truly a gift that keeps giving. Released in 1987, the Shekhar Kapur directorial features Sridevi and Anil Kapoor. Recently, a clip from the cult classic has resurfaced online amid the ongoing Gen-Z ‘Cockroach’ trend. The clip has garnered attention online, with social media users reposting it in large numbers.



In the scene, the characters of Sridevi and Anil Kapoor can be seen reacting dramatically to a cockroach in the room. The actors were seen getting scared over the cockroach sighting and calling out for help. A bunch of young children were seen rushing into the room to run behind the cockroach.

An internet user shared a scene from the 1987 film, drawing a humorous connection between the scene and the current social media trend. The user also praised filmmaker Shekhar Kapur for the film’s quirky and futuristic storytelling style, noting how the moment strangely resonates with today’s internet culture. The user wrote: “Below scene from the iconic #MrIndia was ahead of its times or has always been true? What an idea @shekharkapur 👍 @anilkapoor & late #Sridevi terrified by a cockroach & #GenZ of that Era takes it on! @Cockroachisback”



Mr India was jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Surinder Kapoor under the Narsimha Enterprises banner. Directed by Shekhar Kapur, the film was a superhero story written by the famous duo Salim-Javed. This movie was their last project together before their split. The music, composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal, was also a hit, making Mr India the second-highest-grossing film of 1987.



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