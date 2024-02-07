Updated January 20th, 2024 at 19:56 IST
Animal Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor Film Crosses ₹500 Crore Mark In Hindi Ahead Of OTT Premiere
Animal released in theatres on December 1. Across its five-plus week run in theatres, the film has now crossed the ₹500 crore mark in Hindi alone.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Ranbir Kapoor is currently riding high on the success of his last theatrical release, Animal. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga helmed film hit the ground running racing past all box office competition to emerge as the third-highest grossing Hindi film in 2023 behind Atlee's Jawan and Anil Sharma's Gadar 2. The film, ahead of its OTT release, has now crossed another milestone when it comes to its box office collections.
Advertisement
Animal crosses the ₹500 crore mark in domestic collections
Animal released in theatres on December 1. The film opened to strong day 1 domestic collections to the tune of ₹54.75 crores in Hindi with its total opening day number across all languages standing at ₹63.8 crores. With over a month long run in the theatres, the film has now managed to cross the coveted ₹500 crore mark. As per a Sacnilk report, Animal's domestic collections in Hindi alone, stand at ₹502.42 crores with its total domestic collections across all languages standing at ₹ 553.31 crores.
Advertisement
The Ranbir Kapoor film has also enjoyed a rather successful run overseas. The film has minted a total of ₹254 crores and counting. Animal's worldwide collections have crossed the ₹900 crore mark, standing at ₹913.25 crores.
Advertisement
Animal finds itself in the midst of another controversy
Animal's release saw the film court multiple controversies surrounding its content. The latest controversy the film finds itself in, is a lawsuit filed by Cine1 Studios Private Limited against one of the film's co-producers, Super Cassettes Pvt Ltd, over reported non-payment of dues. While the plaintiff requested a stay on the film's OTT release, the defendant has alleged that it has made a payment of ₹2.6 crores to the former.
Advertisement
Animal's OTT release however, will not be affected by the lawsuit, with the digital premiere confirmed for January 26 on Netflix.
Advertisement
Published January 20th, 2024 at 19:56 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
India greenlights Scotch whisky importWeb Stories22 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.