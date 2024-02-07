Advertisement

Delhi High Court has issued summons on a suit filed by Cine1 Studios Private Limited, one of the co-producers of the movie Animal. The suit seeks a stay on the release of the film on Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms, digital streaming platforms, or any satellite broadcast.

Justice Sanjeev Narula, after admitting the suit, issued summons to Super Cassettes Industries Private Limited (T-Series), the defendant in the Animal case. The court granted time to the defendants to file a written statement, emphasising the necessity of an affidavit of admission or denial of the plaintiff's documents.

A still from Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor | Image: IMDb

Where do the legal proceedings in the case stand?

The court has granted liberty to the plaintiff to file a replication within 15 days of receiving the written statement(s) from the defendants. Furthermore, the bench highlighted the importance of filing affidavits of admission or denial of documents along with any replication(s) submitted by the plaintiff.



The matter is scheduled to be heard before the Joint Registrar on March 15, 2024, for the completion of pleadings and marking of exhibits. Subsequently, it will be listed before the court for framing of issues.

What is the controversy surrounding Animal?

The movie, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, was released in theatres on December 1, 2023 and is set to be released on Over-The-Top (OTT) platform Netflix on January 26.

While Cine 1 Studios Pvt Ltd claimed a breach of agreement and said it was not paid a single penny, defendant and another co-producer Super Cassettes Industries Pvt Ltd contended Rs 2.6 crore was paid to the plaintiff which it did not disclose to the court.



Meanwhile, the bench has directed the parties to file their replies by 11 am on January 20. The plaintiff is permitted to file rejoinders, if any, by the end of the day. Additionally, the court has allowed counsel for the parties to submit brief notes of submissions, not exceeding three pages, along with relevant case law(s) before the next date of hearing, scheduled for January 22, 2024.

(With inputs from news agencies)

