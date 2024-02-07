Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 00:51 IST

Animal Joins The Leagues of Baahubali 2, RRR At US Box Office As It Mints $15 Million

Animal has emerged as only the third Hindi film after Jawan and Pathaan to breach the $15 million mark at the US box office. Know details here.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Animal
Animal | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
USD 15 million mark at the US box office. It has become only the fifth Indian film to reach this humongous figure after Baahubali 2, RRR, Pathaan and Jawan with this record to its name. The makers of the film shared the update about its box office collection on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, writing, “Again, a huge round of applause to Sandeep, Ranbir, BobbySir, Rashmika, Anil Ji, and the entire cast and crew. The USA and Canada NRI community for making this milestone possible (sic).”

The team also shared a new poster over which the gross collection of Animal at the US box office appeared. 

Animal mints ₹500 crore in Hindi

At the domestic box office, Animal has minted over ₹500 crore in Hindi, making it only the 4th Bollywood film breaching the milestone. Worldwide, the film has minted over ₹900 crore after it was released on December 3. The movie, despite facing criticism from a section of the audience over glorifying toxic masculinity, has continued to trend on social media and remained in public discussion. It stars Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor.  

Ranbir says Animal started a conversation on toxic masculinity

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor, in a recent interview, credited Animal for starting a "healthy" discussion around toxic masculinity. In a video shared on YouTube, the actor said, "There is a very healthy conversation that has started about toxic masculinity, which is a great thing because cinema, at least, it starts a conversation. If something is wrong, if you don't show that it is wrong, and unless conversation starts in the society, we will never realise it." Actors need to be "empathetic" towards the characters they play, he added.

Published January 29th, 2024 at 23:24 IST

