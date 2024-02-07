Animal Joins The Leagues of Baahubali 2, RRR At US Box Office As It Mints $15 Million

Advertisement

USD 15 million mark at the US box office. It has become only the fifth Indian film to reach this humongous figure after Baahubali 2, RRR, Pathaan and Jawan with this record to its name. The makers of the film shared the update about its box office collection on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, writing, “Again, a huge round of applause to Sandeep, Ranbir, BobbySir, Rashmika, Anil Ji, and the entire cast and crew. The USA and Canada NRI community for making this milestone possible (sic).”

The team also shared a new poster over which the gross collection of Animal at the US box office appeared.

Advertisement

Animal mints ₹500 crore in Hindi

At the domestic box office, Animal has minted over ₹500 crore in Hindi, making it only the 4th Bollywood film breaching the milestone. Worldwide, the film has minted over ₹900 crore after it was released on December 3. The movie, despite facing criticism from a section of the audience over glorifying toxic masculinity, has continued to trend on social media and remained in public discussion. It stars Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor.

Advertisement

Ranbir says Animal started a conversation on toxic masculinity

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor, in a recent interview, credited Animal for starting a "healthy" discussion around toxic masculinity. In a video shared on YouTube, the actor said, "There is a very healthy conversation that has started about toxic masculinity, which is a great thing because cinema, at least, it starts a conversation. If something is wrong, if you don't show that it is wrong, and unless conversation starts in the society, we will never realise it." Actors need to be "empathetic" towards the characters they play, he added.