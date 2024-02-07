Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 21:03 IST

Ranbir Kapoor Thought 'He Was Gone' After Bobby Deol Took Off His Shirt For Animal Climax

Ranbir Kapoor recalled how the last fight scene from Animal where he and Bobby Deol had to remove their shirts, shaked his confidence.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Animal
Animal | Image:Animal Film/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal is back in the conversation after premiering on the OTT platform. To promote the film, Ranbir spoke to Netflix and opened up about his fight sequence with Bobby Deol and revealed that when the latter took off his shirt, he felt intimated.

When Ranbir Kapoor got intimated with Bobby Deol's physique

Speaking to the OTT platform, Ranbir recalled the last fight scene where they (he and bobby) had to remove their shirts and said he was confident until Bobby took off his shirt. “Trainers were taking my photos in the gym because I was the first one to remove my shirt in the film. So, when I removed my shirt the whole unit started clapping that ‘hero ne shirt nikali (Hero has removed his shirt).’ Two days later, when Bobby’s shirt was removed, me and my trainer thought we are gone," the actor added.

Animal: We found Bobby Deol's catchy entry song Jamaal Jamaaloo. Details inside | Filmfare.com
(A still from Animal | Image: Instagram)

When asked about the 'Lord Bobby' phenomenon, he replied that there is just love between them. "That’s why you get this kind of reaction.”

Ranbir Kapoor opines on 'healthy conversation about toxic masculinity' after Animal

During the same segment, the actor reacted to the criticism the film received and commented that despite that the movie sparked a constructive dialogue in society. He said that discussion emerging about toxic masculinity is beneficial because film can initiate such conversation.

ranbir: Ranbir Kapoor hits back at naysayers, claims 'bad boy' image is a product of his on-screen persona - The Economic Times
(A file photo of Ranbir Kapoor | Image: Instagram)

“There is a very healthy conversation that has started about toxic masculinity also, which is a great thing because cinema, at least, it starts a conversation. If something is wrong, if you don’t show that it is wrong, and unless conversation starts in the society, we will never realise it,” he added.

Published January 28th, 2024 at 21:03 IST

