Animal Turns 1: 2 Actors Certain To Return In Sequel Animal Park, One Is Ranbir Kapoor, Second Is...

Animal Turns 1: One of the biggest blockbusters of 2023, Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal broke box office records after its release this day one year ago. While the film has divided the audience over its glorification of toxic masculinity, the team has strongly stood by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga in his attempt to bring faulty characters to the light. At the end of Animal, the sequel Animal Park has been teased, with the makers inviting the audience to "come and visit" the cinema spectacle in the coming time.

In various interactions, Sandeep has hinted at the timeline of Animal Park. However, one of the biggest questions remains- which cast members will return in the sequel?

Ranbir Kapoor in Animal poster | Image: X

Ranbir Kapoor and this actor certain to return in Animal Park

In Animal Park, Ranbir Kapoor's character Ranvijay will be up against his look-alike Aziz Haque. He is a butcher in Istanbul and the youngest of the Haque brothers. He is also revealed as the one who underwent plastic surgery to resemble Ranvijay. While it is certain that Ranbir will return in the sequel because there is no Animal without him, Sandeep has confirmed one other cast member's return in part 2.

Ranbir Kapoor is expected to play double role in Animal Park | Image: X

Freddy will return in Animal Park

After Animal's release, one of the most talked about characters was Freddy, who features in the pre-interval scene. From Freddy, Ranvijay buys a monstrous machine gun and goes on a rampage. In interviews, Marathi actor Upendra Limaye, who essayed Freddy in Animal, shared that people congratulated him for his short but impactful part in the multi-starrer.

Loading...