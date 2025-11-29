Updated 29 November 2025 at 17:04 IST
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh To Turn Sunny Deol’s Relatives - Here’s How
There have been reports circulating online that suggest Deepika Padukone's younger sister, Anisha Padukone, is going to marry Karan Deol’s wife, Drisha Acharya’s brother Rohan Acharya.
Seems like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Sunny Deol will be turning relatives soon. There have been reports circulating online that suggest Jawaan actress’s sister Anisha Padukone is going to marry Kara Deol’s wife Drisha Acharya’s brother Rohan Acharya.
While the families have not made any official announcement yet, the unverified reports claim that both have been dating for a long time and have kept their relationship extremely private.
Interestingly, both Deepika and Ranveer follow Rohan on Instagram.
If the reports turn out to be true, wedding bells are about to ring in the Padukone-deol household.
Deepika Padukone’s sister is a Bengaluru-based golfer and also operates a community to help people suffering from mental health issues.
Who is Rohan Acharya?
According to reports, Rohan works as a partner and service executive at Blueground in Dubai and is the great-grandson of the legendary Bimal Roy. His mother, Chimoo Acharya, is the daughter of Rinki Roy Bhattacharya and Basu Bhattacharya, and Rinki is Bimal’s daughter. Chimoo married Sumit Acharya, a Dubai-based corporate executive. Their daughter, Drisha Acharya, is married to Sunny Deol’s elder son, Karan Deol.
Rohan has a private Instagram account with over 1200 followers. His follower list includes brother-in-law Karan Deol, actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.
While it is unclear whether Rohan and Anisha will be going to marry or if these are just rumours, fans become excited to connect the dots of this family's relations.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 29 November 2025 at 17:04 IST