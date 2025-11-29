Aan Paavam Pollathathu OTT Release Date: Malavika Manoj’s Tamil Romantic Film Now Streaming Online, Know Where To Watch

Aan Paavam Pollathathu OTT Release Date: The recent Tamil romantic comedy starring Rio Raj and Malavika Manoj in the lead roles made its OTT debut. It enjoyed a successful theatrical run on October 31, 2025 and earned positive reviews from critics and audiences. Directed by Kalaiarasan Thangavel, the film is now streaming on JioHotstar.

Where to watch Aan Paavam Pollathathu online?

The streaming giant released the trailer of the film X(formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Enna nadandhuchunu therinjikanuma .. 😜😉#AanPaavamPollathathu now streaming only on JioHotstar."

All about Aan Paavam Pollathathu

The film stars Rio Raj as Siva, Malavika Manoj as Sakthi, RJ Vigneshkanth as Lawyer Narayanan, Jenson Dhivakar as Lawyer Siddhu, Sheela Rajkumar as Lawyer Lakshmi, A. Venkatesh as Sakthi's father, Raja Rani Pandiyan as Thangavel, Uma Ramachandran as Siva's mother, Anupama Kumar as Bharathi, Elango Kumanan as the judge, and Vstar Vinoth as the detective, along with others.

Aan Paavam Pollathathu follows a modern couple, Siva and Sakthi, whose marriage begins to fall apart after several years, leading them to seek a divorce. The film explores the clash between their modern outlook and traditional expectations. However, the main focus soon shifts to an intense courtroom battle, where their divorce lawyers, who were once partners themselves, add more tension and emotional conflict to the case.

