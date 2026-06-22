Anshula Kapoor's Pre-wedding Celebrations Begin: Janhvi, Khushi, Arjun And Shanaya Kapoor Attend

The wedding celebrations for Anshula Kapoor and her fiance Rohan Thakkar have officially begun.

The couple kicked off their pre-wedding festivities on Sunday, June 21, with close family members and friends in attendance. Several members of the Kapoor family joined the celebrations and shared glimpses from the intimate gathering on social media.

Maheep Kapoor and her daughter Shanaya Kapoor posted pictures from the festivities on Instagram. Sharing photos from the event, Shanaya wrote, "We love you @anshulakapoor @rohanthakkar1511," while Maheep captioned her post, "Shaadi begins Jai Mata Di, Anshula and Rohan."

In the pictures, Anshula looked radiant in a beige and gold embroidered lehenga paired with a colourful phulkari dupatta. Her outfit featured detailed zardozi work, crystal embellishments and a heavily embroidered blouse. Rohan complemented her look in a maroon sherwani with traditional detailing.

Take a look