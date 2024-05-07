Advertisement

Anupam Kher recently reacted to veteran actress Ratna Pathak Shah's comment referring to Indian acting institutes as "shops". In a recent interview, Kher said that he doesn't feel the need to justify and it's her point of view.

Almost everyone who is running a shop just now: Ratna Pathak Shah

A few days ago, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, Ratna recalled her National School of Drama (NSD) days. However, now the veteran star believes that there are no trainers for actors and those who have opened the institute are running it like a shop. "It’s not an acting training institute, they are shops. Those guys are making money, cheating young people," she added.

Her remark regarding acting institutes didn't go down well with many veteran actors. Among them was Anupam Kher, who was asked to share his opinion. For the unversed, Kher also owns an acting institute.

Anupam Kher's reply to Ratna Pathak Shah

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Kher said that sometimes people say something out of "bitterness". He even saw the interview of Naseeruddin Shah, where he was also speaking about the same. He questioned, "I think both of them are from National School of Drama, will they call National School of Drama a shop?"

He added that sometimes people say it philosophically so that it can become a question. However, it is not important for him to justify. "What they think, they think. It's a shop. It's perfectly alright," Kher concluded.

What's next for Anupam Kher?

Anupam Kher will be next seen in Anurag Basu's directorial Metro... In Dino alongside Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, and Neena Gupta. He is also gearing up to make his comeback as a director with Tanvi The Great.