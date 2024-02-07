English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 14:03 IST

Anupam Kher To Attend Ram Mandir Inauguration In Ayodhya, Says ‘I Will Represent My Ancestors'

Anupam Kher has confirmed his attendance at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhaya. The actor took to his social media to confirm his presence.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Anupam Kher, Ram Mandir Inauguration
A file photo of Anupam Kher | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

Anupam Kher has joined the long list of celebrities who will be partaking in the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22. The actor took to his Instagram account to confirm his presence at the ceremony and to mention how it was a win for everyone who was fighting for the cause of justice. He shared a video reciting a poem on Lord Ram and penned a note alongside. 

Anupam Kher says all his Kashmiri Hindu brothers and sisters will be with him in spirit 

On January 18, Anupam Kher took to his Instagram account to share a video of himself reciting a poem in Hindi. He also penned a note in dHindi which read, “जय श्री राम! 🙏 मैं 22 जनवरी को अयोध्या अपने पूर्वजों और ख़ासकर अपने दादा जी पंडित अमरनाथ जी का प्रतिनिधित्व करूँगा! ये सब राम मंदिर की स्थापना का सपना देखते थे! मेरे सभी कश्मीरी हिंदू भाई बहन आत्मिक रूप से मेरे साथ होंगे! श्री राम लल्ला का अयोध्या लौटना यह विश्वास जगाता है कि, जिस किसी की भी अपनी एक अवधपुरी कहीं छूट गई है, तो वो एक रोज़ मिल ज़रूर जाएगी।यह श्री राम का ही आशीर्वाद है कि मुझे इस ऐतिहासिक समारोह में सम्मिलित होने का, और आपसे यह खुशी बांटने का अवसर मिला है। मैं आप सब के लिये भी प्रार्थना करूँगा! जय श्री राम! 🙏🕉🙏(Hail Lord Ram! 🙏 I will be representing Ayodhya my ancestors and especially my grandfather Pandit Amarnath ji on January 22! They all dreamed of establishment of Ram temple! All my Kashmiri Hindu brothers and sisters will be with me spiritually! 🙏 The return of Shri Ram Lalla to Ayodhya raises the belief that whoever has missed one of his Avadhpuri somewhere, he will surely meet one day. It is the blessing of Shri Ram that I got to be part of this historical function and share this happiness with you. I will pray for you all too! Hail Lord Ram!)”

In his poem, Anupam Kher says that even though people have been celebrating Diwali every year to commemorate the homecoming of Lord Ram to Ayodhya, on January 22 a Diwali-like celebration should be done throughout the country the actual homecoming of Lord Ram. He added that he had the chance to witness the historic event live because of the blessings of God himself. 

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, Randeep Hooda will also attend the consecration 

Alia Bhatt - Ranbir Kapoor receive their invitations for the Ram Temple inauguration | Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram 
Ram Charan-Upasana Konidela receive their invitations for the Ram Temple inauguration | Image: Ram Charan team

Apart from Anupam Kher, several other celebrities have also received an invitation to the Ram Temple inauguration ceremony in Ayodhya. Earlier RRR actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela received their invitations to the ceremony. Other than them, Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Madhuri Dixit, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Hema Malini, Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol, War actor Tiger Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ajay Devgn among others have been invited for the temple inauguration on January 22. In the South, Rajinikanth, and Chiranjeevi among others expected to attend the event. 

Preparations underway for Ram Temple inauguration 

Preparations are in full swing for the Ram Temple inauguration on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22. The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22.
(With inputs from agencies) 

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 14:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Prince William Returns to Royal Duties amid Charles’ Cancer Diagnosis

    World31 minutes ago

  2. Practicing Doctor With A Degree In Political Science Goes Viral

    India News32 minutes ago

  3. 15 Years Of Dev D: Abhay Envisioned Different Ending For Film

    Entertainment34 minutes ago

  4. 2 Security Personnel Killed in Gunbattle With Naxals in Jharkhand

    India News40 minutes ago

  5. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News42 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement