Anupam Kher To Attend Ram Mandir Inauguration In Ayodhya, Says ‘I Will Represent My Ancestors'

Anupam Kher has joined the long list of celebrities who will be partaking in the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22. The actor took to his Instagram account to confirm his presence at the ceremony and to mention how it was a win for everyone who was fighting for the cause of justice. He shared a video reciting a poem on Lord Ram and penned a note alongside.

Anupam Kher says all his Kashmiri Hindu brothers and sisters will be with him in spirit

On January 18, Anupam Kher took to his Instagram account to share a video of himself reciting a poem in Hindi. He also penned a note in dHindi which read, “जय श्री राम! 🙏 मैं 22 जनवरी को अयोध्या अपने पूर्वजों और ख़ासकर अपने दादा जी पंडित अमरनाथ जी का प्रतिनिधित्व करूँगा! ये सब राम मंदिर की स्थापना का सपना देखते थे! मेरे सभी कश्मीरी हिंदू भाई बहन आत्मिक रूप से मेरे साथ होंगे! श्री राम लल्ला का अयोध्या लौटना यह विश्वास जगाता है कि, जिस किसी की भी अपनी एक अवधपुरी कहीं छूट गई है, तो वो एक रोज़ मिल ज़रूर जाएगी।यह श्री राम का ही आशीर्वाद है कि मुझे इस ऐतिहासिक समारोह में सम्मिलित होने का, और आपसे यह खुशी बांटने का अवसर मिला है। मैं आप सब के लिये भी प्रार्थना करूँगा! जय श्री राम! 🙏🕉🙏(Hail Lord Ram! 🙏 I will be representing Ayodhya my ancestors and especially my grandfather Pandit Amarnath ji on January 22! They all dreamed of establishment of Ram temple! All my Kashmiri Hindu brothers and sisters will be with me spiritually! 🙏 The return of Shri Ram Lalla to Ayodhya raises the belief that whoever has missed one of his Avadhpuri somewhere, he will surely meet one day. It is the blessing of Shri Ram that I got to be part of this historical function and share this happiness with you. I will pray for you all too! Hail Lord Ram!)”

In his poem, Anupam Kher says that even though people have been celebrating Diwali every year to commemorate the homecoming of Lord Ram to Ayodhya, on January 22 a Diwali-like celebration should be done throughout the country the actual homecoming of Lord Ram. He added that he had the chance to witness the historic event live because of the blessings of God himself.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, Randeep Hooda will also attend the consecration

Apart from Anupam Kher, several other celebrities have also received an invitation to the Ram Temple inauguration ceremony in Ayodhya. Earlier RRR actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela received their invitations to the ceremony. Other than them, Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Madhuri Dixit, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Hema Malini, Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol, War actor Tiger Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ajay Devgn among others have been invited for the temple inauguration on January 22. In the South, Rajinikanth, and Chiranjeevi among others expected to attend the event.

Preparations underway for Ram Temple inauguration

Preparations are in full swing for the Ram Temple inauguration on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22. The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22.

(With inputs from agencies)