Hema Malini To Present a Dance Based on Ramayan in Ayodhya Ahead of Ram Temple Inauguration

Hema Malini has joined the list of celebrities who will be attending the Pran Pratistha ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22. The veteran actress-politician announced that she will be presenting a dance based on Ramayana ahead of the consecration ceremony of the newly constructed Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Hema Malini says she will be visiting Ayodhya for the first time

#WATCH | BJP leader Hema Malini says, "...I am coming to Ayodhya for the first time at the time of the 'pranpratishtha' of Ram Temple for which people were waiting for years...On January 17, I'll be presenting a dance drama based on Ramayana in Ayodhya Dham..."



(Source: Hema… pic.twitter.com/TjY34WTFNO — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024

Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt and other celebs invited for Ram temple inauguration

Apart from Hema Malini, several other celebrities have also received an invitation to the Ram Temple inauguration ceremony in Ayodhya. Earlier RRR actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela received their invitations to the ceremony.

Alia Bhatt - Ranbir Kapoor receive their invitations for the Ram Temple inauguration | Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Ram Charan-Upasana Konidela receive their invitations for the Ram Temple inauguration | Image: Ram Charan team

Other than them, Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Madhuri Dixit, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol, War actor Tiger Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ajay Devgn among others have been invited for the temple inauguration on January 22. In the South, Rajinikanth, and Chiranjeevi among others expected to attend the event.

Preparations underway for Ram Temple inauguration

Preparations are in full swing for the Ram Temple inauguration on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22. The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22.

(With inputs from agencies)