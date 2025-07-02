Anurag Basu Credits Irrfan Khan For Inspiring Life In A Metro Sequel, Metro In Dino: I Struggled To Come Up With A Story... | Image: X

The wait of 18 years is about to end. Metro In Dino is all set to premiere on big screens on July 4, 2025, featuring a star cast that includes Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sensharma, Anupam Kher, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, and Saswata Chatterjee. Directed by Anurag Basu, this romance film serves as a spiritual sequel to his 2007 hit Life in a… Metro. While fans are eyeing its release, few know that the idea for the sequel came from the late actor Irrfan Khan.

Irrfan Khan gave the idea for Metro In Dino reveals Anurag Basu

The full lead cast of Metro... In Dino appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show to promote the film. Amidst laughter and light-hearted moments, the cast shared some lesser-known details about the movie.

When Kapil Sharma asked why it took 18 years to make a sequel to Life In A... Metro, director Anurag Basu replied, "Sabse pehle na yeh baat mere dimag mai Irfaan Khan ne daali, to maine socha shuru ki ( Irrfan Khan was the first to ask me to make this movie)." He added that he struggled to find the right story, explaining, “It’s been almost two decades, and so much has changed. Stories have evolved, and people have new dreams and perspectives. I felt the time was finally right to bring this film to life.”

Kapil then asked if he missed Irrfan. Anurag emotionally said, “I miss him very much.”

Konkana convinced Anurag Basu to keep Irrfan Khan’s character’s name ‘Monty’ in Metro In Dino

A few days back, in another interview, Anurag Basu shared that it was Konkona Sen Sharma who suggested honouring late Irrfan Khan in the sequel of Life In A Metro. He explained that the character wasn’t originally named Monty in Metro... In Dino, but Konkona recommended using the name. Konkana co-starred with Irrfan Khan in Life In A Metro, and she suggested keeping his character's name ‘Monty’ in the sequel as her co-star’s character's name. Basu added that this decision was made on the very first day of the shoot.