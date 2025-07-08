Anurag Basu Says Kishore Kumar Biopic Has Gone Through 'Lot Of Ups And Downs', Refuses To Confirm Aamir Khan As Cast

Anurag Basu has given several memorable movies to Bollywood, including Life in a... Metro, Barfi, Gangster and Ludo. The director recently completed the shoot of his untitled romantic saga starring Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela. Earlier, he had announced working on the biopic of legendary singer and actor Kishore Kumar. In a recent interview, the director was asked to share an update on the biopic. To this, Basu said he is keeping his "fingers crossed" to ensure it doesn't get jinxed. Aamir Khan was speculated to play the titular role.

What's an update on the Kishore Kumar biopic?

In an interview with Mid-day, Anurag Basu opened up about his long-pending Kishore Kumar biopic and shared that the project went through a lot of ups and downs. At first said "no comment" and added, "Until everything is finalised and the contract is signed, I don't think so I should speak on it."

(A still from movie | Image: IMDb)

He didn't share any updates about the project and said he didn't want to jinx it by speaking about the biopic. “I go on set with the story, which I’ve been trying to tell for the last decade. So, I won’t jinx it by speaking about it," he concluded.

A file photo of Anurag Basu | Image: X)

Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino is struggling at the box office

The director is busy promoting his recently released movie Metro in Dino, which is the spiritual sequel to Life in a Metro. Starring Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Neena Gupta, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal and Pankaj Tripathi, among others, the film is having a hard time at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the film earned ₹0.5 crore at the box office on Tuesday. Adding the five-day collection, the total stands at ₹19.5 crore in India.