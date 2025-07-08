Kingdom Hindi Release Scrapped, Vijay Deverakonda's 'Flop Image' The Real Reason Or...?

Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for the release of his next highly anticipated movie, Kingdom. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the spy action thriller teaser was released in regional languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi - around four months ago. However, now the makers have reportedly decided not to release the film in the Hindi language with this the North belt will not see the release of Saamraajya. Because they haven't announced the release date of the Hindi version, and might directly release it on the OTT platform, Netflix. The makers are yet to officially confirm the same, but the reason behind the no theatrical release of the Kingdom's Hindi version can either be the actor's 'flop' reputation in Hindi or limited screens, due to Son of Sardaar 2 and Param Sundari clash.

Sumit Kadel took to his X handle to inform the movie buffs about the change in plans and wrote, “#VijayDeverakonda’s #Kingdom to skip theatrical release in the North - the Hindi version will premiere directly on Netflix (date to be announced). Meanwhile, Telugu & Tamil versions hit cinemas worldwide on July 31.”

Flop image or Limited screens, why Kingdom is not releasing in Hindi?

Vijay Deverakonda started his career with a strong big-screen presence in South Indian cinema, but when he did Liger in Bollywood, it changed his career trajectory. Since then, he has done two movies - Kushi and The Family Star - but neither left a mark at the box office and turned out to be dud even in Hindi versions. Given this image, it can be anticipated that the makers decided to save their money and directly release it on Netflix.

Another reason could be the limited screens as on July 25 two highly anticipated Bollywood movies - Son of Sardaar 2 and Param Sundari - are releasing in the theatres. Owing to this, the theatre owners will prefer to offer ample screens to the original Hindi movies rather than the Kingdom's Hindi version.

Is Netflix's deal pressuring makers to not release Kingdom in Hindi?

According to a report in 123Telugu, a third reason could be the makers' deal with Netflix. According to reports, the makers signed a different deal with Netflix, but owing to several delays in the theatrical release, the streaming giant has urged the makers to release the film at the earliest. Now, releasing the film in Hindi will need the makers an 8-week window to premiere on OTT. So if they release it on July 31, then the movie will come on Netflix by the end of September, and this will complicate their deal. So to avoid the 8-week gap, the makers have decided to skip the theatrical release of the Hindi version, so that they can premiere the movie after a 4-week window.

However, releasing the Hindi version directly on OTT without backing with multiplex chains wouldn't be profitable to the makers.