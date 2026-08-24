Anushka Ranjan-Aditya Seal Are Excited To Welcome Twin Baby Girls, Announce Newborns' Names

Bollywood actors Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal welcomed twin baby girls, announcing their arrival on social media late on August 23. The couple shared the news through a joint Instagram post, revealing that they have named their newborns Vira Ranjan Seal and Mahi Ranjan Seal. The announcement was accompanied by a heartfelt message expressing the couple's joy at becoming parents. "My sunshine's are here to brighten our lives. Our hearts are full of love and gratitude," they wrote in the post, which also carried the hashtag "#TeamGirl."



The news was met with congratulatory messages from friends, colleagues and well-wishers from the film fraternity. Among those who extended their blessings in the comments were Athiya Shetty, Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet Singh and Neha Dhupia.

The arrival of their daughters comes after Anushka and Aditya announced that they were expecting a child following four years of marriage.

The couple had shared the pregnancy announcement through dreamy maternity photographs, accompanied by an emotional note, "I've waited a hundred years, but I'd wait a million more for you. Nothing prepared me for what the privilege of being yours would do."

Anushka and Aditya tied the knot on November 2, 2021. Their wedding ceremony was attended by several Bollywood personalities, including Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor and Athiya Shetty.

The couple has also shared screen space professionally. Anushka and Aditya worked together on the web show 'Fittrat '.

Aditya has appeared in films including 'Rocket Gang', 'Student of the Year 2', 'Tum Bin 2', 'Indoo Ki Jawani' and 'Khel Khel Mein'.

He is also set to share screen space with Sanya Malhotra in 'Sundar Poonam' in the coming months.

Anushka, meanwhile, has featured in films such as 'Wedding Pullav' and 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu '. (ANI)