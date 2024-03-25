Updated March 25th, 2024 at 15:34 IST
Anushka Sharma Celebrates First Holi After Welcoming Baby Boy Akaay With Virat Kohli, Extends Wishes
Reportedly, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their baby boy Akaay in London in February. Virat has returned to India for the 17th edition of IPL.
Anushka Sharma extended wishes on the occasion of Holi 2024. She posted a video on her Instagram stories. Reportedly, after welcoming her baby boy Akaay in London on February 15, the actress has not returned to India. Virat Kohli, meanwhile, has returned to India for the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League.
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli share news of baby boy Akaay's birth
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced the arrival of their second child -- a boy -- in February 20 and revealed that they have named their bundle of joy Akaay. Taking to Instagram to make the announcement, the couple wrote: “With abundant happiness and our hearts all of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka.”
Reportedly, the couple welcomed their second child in London. The couple remained very secretive about Anushka’s second pregnancy, with speculations fuelling further when every time she was snapped at various Cricket World Cup matches last year.
Anushka stays back in London, Virat returns to India
Anushka and Virat, who are fondly called as Virushka by the fans, got married in December 2017 in a hush-hush ceremony in Italy. In 2021, they welcomed their daughter who they named Vamika. While Virat is back in India for the ongoing edition of IPL, Anushka has stayed back in London with their two kids. There have been speculations about Virushka bringing up their two kids in London. The actress' next release is Jhulan Goswami biopic Chakda 'Xpress, which will release directly on digital.
