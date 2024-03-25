×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 15:34 IST

Anushka Sharma Celebrates First Holi After Welcoming Baby Boy Akaay With Virat Kohli, Extends Wishes

Reportedly, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their baby boy Akaay in London in February. Virat has returned to India for the 17th edition of IPL.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma | Image:Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Anushka Sharma extended wishes on the occasion of Holi 2024. She posted a video on her Instagram stories. Reportedly, after welcoming her baby boy Akaay in London on February 15, the actress has not returned to India. Virat Kohli, meanwhile, has returned to India for the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League.

A snapshot from Anushka's Instagram stories  

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli share news of baby boy Akaay's birth 

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced the arrival of their second child -- a boy -- in February 20 and revealed that they have named their bundle of joy Akaay. Taking to Instagram to make the announcement, the couple wrote: “With abundant happiness and our hearts all of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka.”

Reportedly, the couple welcomed their second child in London. The couple remained very secretive about Anushka’s second pregnancy, with speculations fuelling further when every time she was snapped at various Cricket World Cup matches last year. 

Anushka stays back in London, Virat returns to India

Anushka and Virat, who are fondly called as Virushka by the fans, got married in December 2017 in a hush-hush ceremony in Italy. In 2021, they welcomed their daughter who they named Vamika. While Virat is back in India for the ongoing edition of IPL, Anushka has stayed back in London with their two kids. There have been speculations about Virushka bringing up their two kids in London. The actress' next release is Jhulan Goswami biopic Chakda 'Xpress, which will release directly on digital.

Advertisement

Published March 25th, 2024 at 14:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday with cousin Alanna

Alanna's baby shower

11 minutes ago
JOBS

EU on Apple, Google, Meta

22 minutes ago
LIVE: 'NDA, Powered by 140 Crore Indians, Fully Prepared For Elections', Says PM Modi, Slams Oppn

PM Modi wishes on holi

23 minutes ago
Novo Nordisk Cardior Pharmaceuticals acquisition

Novo Nordisk

27 minutes ago
Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj's Paycheck

28 minutes ago
Shivaraj Tangadagi, who is the Minister of Culture in the Karnataka government, during a public address said that those who support PM Modi should be punished

Cong Min Stokes Row

33 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

35 minutes ago
Tamilisai Soundararajan Applauds PM Mod

India News LIVE

40 minutes ago
Ram Charan with Sukumar

Ram Charan's Next Film

an hour ago
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (R) and former Australian High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell (L) playing Holi in Ahmedabad

Aus PM Wishes Holi

an hour ago
Jr NTR

Jr NTR's Dupe in War 2?

an hour ago
Silkyara tunnel construction site

Uttarakhand Silkyara

an hour ago
Lufthansa ITA Airways deal

EU antitrust watchdog

an hour ago
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma

Anushka's Holi

an hour ago
BYD is going to launch Seal on November 1, 2023 in India

China car loans

an hour ago
Janardhana Reddy joins BJP in Karnataka

Janadharna Rejoins BJP

an hour ago
jyoti mirdha and hanuman beniwal

Beniwal From Nagaur

an hour ago
Taapsee Pannu with Mathias Boe

Taapsee-Mathias Marriage

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP Fields State Chief Surendran Against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

    Lok Sabha Elections17 hours ago

  2. BJP Fields Sandeshkhali Victim Rekha Patra Against Shahjahan's Aide

    Lok Sabha Elections17 hours ago

  3. Delhi Crime: 4-Year-Old Girl Raped, Police Releases Statement

    India News17 hours ago

  4. BJP Drops Varun Gandhi in 5th List: Know Who Will Contest from Pilibhit

    Lok Sabha Elections17 hours ago

  5. Drew Barrymore Admits Feeling 'Shame' Around Her Divorce

    Entertainment17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo