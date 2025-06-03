Anushka Sharma Goes Silent Like Fans As Virat Kohli Departs Before His Half Century In RCB Vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final

Virat Kohli chipped in 43 off 35 balls in the IPL final between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings. Kohli departed at a crucial stage, before the final overs, as he was caught and bowled by Azmatullah Omarzai. The big wicket turned into a moment of major disappointment for the RCB fans and Anushka Sharma. The actress' poker face expression at the time when Kohli departed reflected the overall mood of the crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Many would have loved to watch Virat destroy the opposition team in the final overs of their innings, but that could not happen.

Anushka Sharma appeared disappointed as Virat departs in IPL final | Image: X

At the match in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, Anushka was accompanied by Malvika Nayak, a long-time friend of the actress and Virat. The duo was earlier spotted at the IPL match between Virat's RCB and Lucknow Super Giants. Photos of the camp that's siding with Virat's RCB have gone viral on social media as they experienced various emotions during the high-stakes IPL final clash.

Anushka and Malvika Nayak at IPL final | Image: X

Afghan bowler Azmatullah Omarzai took an easy catch to dismiss Kohli for 43 off 35 balls. It seemed throughout his innings that he was on the backfoot, taking more singles and doubles than hitting it over the boundary rope. While going back to the dugout, Kohli hit his pads with his bat in frustration over giving away his wicket when he could have turned the tide in RCB's favour.