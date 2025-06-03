IPL 2025 Final: As Anushka Sharma And Preity Zinta Turn Up For RCB Vs PBKS, Which Side Will Lady Luck Turn?

IPL 2025 Final is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While it appeared that the weather might play spoilsport, the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings kicked off on time. As expected, Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma was in the stands, cheering for her husband and his team RCB. Since the IPL began in 2008, Virat's team has been in search of their maiden title. The 18th season may just turn out to be lucky for them. At the match, Anushka wore a white shirt and printed blue denim. Netizens dubbed her as the "lady luck for RCB".

Anushka Sharma at IPL 2025 Final in Ahmedabad | Image: X

While Anushka appeared ecstatic to be in the stands, the staff at Virat's restaurant One8Commune in Mumbai, was seen organising a puja for RCB's win against the Punjab team. A video showed a priest with a puja thali in his hand, seemingly seeking blessings for the team as a young boy was dressed in jersey 18, a number that belongs to Virat.

Supporting the Punjab Kings was Preity Zinta. Her team has also reached the final for the first time in 17 years and a title shot was very important for the side. Throughout the season, Preity has sided with her team, Like an integral member of the franchise. When the IPL was suspended briefly due to Indo-Pakistan tensions, the Veer Zaara star also helped the stadium staffers to help clean up the stands. Preity wore her team's colours - red and white - as she opted for a white salwar kameez and a red dupatta during the IPL Final.

Preity Zinta cheered for Punjab Kings at the IPL 2025 final | Image: X