Anushka Sharma Ignores Virat Kohli's Hand As She Exits Car In Viral Video, Netizens Say 'Bhabhi Is Angry'

Virat Kohli has been grabbing the headlines, not for his winning sessions in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, but for 'accidentally liking' the picture of actress Avneet Kaur. This was followed by the cricketer's clarification, blaming the algorithm for liking the image. This started a meme fest on the internet, and even singer Rahul Vaidya jumped in once again, reminding his fans of being blocked by the cricketer despite being one of his biggest fans. Amid all this, Virat, along with his wife and actress, Anushka Sharma, were snapped on a dinner date in Bengaluru. A video from their outing is going viral on the internet. However, what felt odd was that Anushka didn't hold Virat's hand while exiting the car.

Is Anushka Sharma angry with Virat Kohli?

The couple is currently in Bengaluru and was recently snapped on a dinner date. When they reached the restaurant, Virat got down and extended his hand for Anushka to come out without any hassle. However, the actress seemingly ignored his gesture and instead used the car's door. This marks their first public appearance after the 'liking' fiasco.

Soon after the video went viral, netizens flooded the comment section, speculating that the actress is angry. "What am I seeing. She didn't hold virat hands." Another wrote, "Bhabhi gucha." A third user wrote, "Avneet Kaur wale kand ke baad Bhabhi gussa h." A fan wrote, “Algorithm mistakenly showed that Anushka didn't hold Virat's hand. There was absolutely no intent behind it”. A fan bashed trolls, "You're sick if you find smthing wrong in this."

Virat Kohli's clarification on 'liking' Avneet Kaur's photos